Couple makes stunning decision after tending to vast property for decades: 'A cornerstone'

A sprawling conservation network in Canada is adding 187 acres of land after a generous donation from an Ontario couple.

As Northumberland Daily reported, the Northumberland Land Trust is expanding its network of protected land after receiving the generous offering. The donation came from Anne and Jim Purvis, a couple who have served as stewards of the property for 36 years.

"For three-and-a-half decades, Anne and Jim Purvis have cared for over 187 acres of intact ecosystems and thriving wildlife at their property on the western tip of Wilson Island in the Trent River, affectionately known as Inscape," the trust wrote in a social media post announcing the donation.

Inscape features a number of diverse ecosystems composed of swamps, cattail marshes, and woodlands. The region has also been noted for its vast wetlands, which are home to eight at-risk species, including the least bittern, red-headed woodpecker, and midland painted turtle.

Following the donation, NLT is now responsible for more than 2,200 acres across 19 separate nature reserves. According to the organization, it maintains a long-term goal where "30% of Northumberland County is protected natural spaces."

Amanda Newell, executive director of NLT, emphasized the importance of individual donations in order to keep conservation efforts alive and well.

"This donation was a cornerstone of our 2025 fundraising campaign," Newell said. "Support from the Purvis family, including a contribution from their son Michael, helped us surpass our fundraising goal and ensure long-term stewardship of this important land."

Nature reserves can be one of the most important tools in protecting biodiversity and maintaining healthy ecosystems. These areas can also go a long way in supporting local economies through ecotourism and preserving cultural significance.

"We look forward to working with the Northumberland Land Trust to preserve Inscape as a natural area where plants, animals, and birds will flourish in perpetuity," Jim and Anne Purvis said in a statement.

