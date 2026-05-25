Influencers dodge jail after firing at alligator during Everglades livestream

Both men were sentenced to six months of probation.

Influencers Braden Eric Peters and Andrew Morales, known online as Clavicular and The Cuban Tarzan, respectively, avoided jail time after a livestream in the Everglades showed them shooting at an alligator.

What happened in the Everglades case?

According to The Independent, Peters, 20, and Morales, 22, took plea deals in a Florida prosecution. It addressed a March livestream in which Peters definitely and Morales allegedly shot at an alligator within the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area. The area is a protected part of the Everglades.

According to court documents obtained by CBS 12, Peters pleaded no contest to misdemeanor firearms charges. Morales accepted the same agreement in court.

The court sentenced both men to six months of probation and 20 hours of community service. They must also take part in an educational program with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and complete a firearms safety course. They cannot make money from or livestream that community service.

A third person tied to the case, Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres, is still set for a court appearance later this month.

Why is this case especially concerning?

The Everglades is one of the most important wetland systems in the United States. It supports wildlife, filters water, and helps shield surrounding communities from flooding and other environmental pressures.

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When people use protected public land as a stage for shock content, that can normalize reckless behavior around wildlife and encourage copycats.

Alligators also play a meaningful role in wetland ecosystems. Their nests can create habitats for other species, particularly during dry periods. Harming those habitats and animals can undercut wider restoration and stewardship efforts in a region like the Everglades where ecological gains are hard-won.

Healthy wetlands support cleaner water, recreation, tourism, and long-term resilience across South Florida. When influencers turn fragile landscapes into content props, it can set back progress toward a safer and healthier future for people and nature.

What's being done about wildlife harassment in the Everglades?

In this case, state enforcement did lead to consequences. Accountability can prove to others that protected areas are not free-for-all spaces. Attention-seeking behavior does not excuse conduct that threatens wildlife or public safety.

Protecting places like the Everglades depends on a combination of safeguards, education, and restoration. State and federal agencies have continued to invest in Everglades restoration. And conservation groups and wildlife officials regularly urge the public to keep a respectful distance from animals and report harassment.

Creating systems that allow communities to care for animals around them can also help immensely.

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