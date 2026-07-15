Indianapolis neighbors push back on truck yard plan for wetland with eagles, osprey, and cranes

"There are some manmade parks, but this is a natural ecosystem that has developed 75 or more years."

An urban wetland on Indianapolis' south side has become a flashpoint, as Franklin Township residents are pushing back against a proposal to turn part of the site into an industrial property.

Neighbors say the area is one of the township's few remaining natural spaces and habitat for bald eagles, osprey, and sandhill cranes, and they warn that losing it would also mean giving up important flood protection.

What's happening?

Along Combs Road near Pleasant Run Creek, a roughly 10-acre wetland winds through a landscape of subdivisions, fields, and forest. Neighbors say the tract supports notable wildlife despite its modest size and urban surroundings.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the dispute centers on a Punjab Property proposal to turn the land into an industrial site, including a repair shop and more than 100 truck parking spaces. A zoning conflict has so far slowed the project.

Pat Rooney, the company's attorney, said the owners began acquiring the land around 2021 without realizing it was subject to protections created by a 2005 commercial zoning ordinance meant to safeguard the wetlands. Earlier this year, the company asked the city to waive some of those requirements, but the Metropolitan Development Commission postponed a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Questions about whether the property qualifies as wetlands are still being worked out, and the case is now set for Aug. 27.

The delay has not eased local concern. Robin Heldman, a Franklin Township resident and member of Wetlands Not Warehouses, said the proposal threatens a broader effort to preserve the area.

Why does it matter?

Wetlands are more than wildlife habitat. They function as natural infrastructure by soaking up rainfall, storing floodwater, and filtering pollution before it reaches downstream waterways, with direct effects on families, homes, and roads.

Susie McGovern, a water science and sustainability specialist with the Hoosier Environmental Council, said the Pleasant Run Creek watershed has already been reduced to about one-fifth of its original size. She said further losses can hinder efforts to create healthy, resilient communities by replacing natural systems with pavement and truck traffic, the Star reported.

"There's really a need to protect these areas in order to filter, purify the water quality and provide flood storage," McGovern told the newspaper.

What's being done?

Residents and environmental advocates are fighting the proposal through the public process. Wetlands Not Warehouses says it has been working since 2022 to protect a larger section of the watershed that includes the 10-acre parcel, arguing that once the ecosystem is paved over, it cannot be replaced, according to the Star.

The opposition has also drawn support from public officials. Letters sent this summer by state Sen. Aaron Freeman and Indianapolis-Marion City-County Councilor Brian Mowery asked the MDC to reject the requested variances.

Heldman said the Combs Road site is especially important because so little natural land remains nearby.

"There is a lack of green space," she said. "There are some manmade parks, but this is a natural ecosystem that has developed 75 or more years. You can't build something like that. That is nature at its best."

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