Whooping cranes fell to 20 birds, then rebounded to nearly 600 — and boreal wetlands are why

Healthy wetlands help store carbon, manage water, and support biodiversity across vast landscapes.

With only about 20 whooping cranes left globally in the 1940s, the species once seemed close to vanishing. Today, nearly 600 of the tall white birds remain, making their comeback one of conservation's more hopeful stories.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, the National Audubon Society, a bird conservation nonprofit, highlighted how closely that recovery is tied to one place: the wetlands of the Boreal Forest.

"Nearly all of the world's last wild Whooping Cranes rely on Boreal Forest wetlands to breed," the Instagram post noted.

Every summer, these endangered cranes return to the northern boreal to breed, raising chicks there before migrating to Texas for the winter.

Why does it matter?

The whooping crane's rebound shows how important a single habitat type can be for the survival of an entire species.

"Protecting these Boreal Forests helps protect the wetland these incredible birds call home," the post explained.

Wetlands in the Boreal Forest do far more than provide breeding grounds for cranes. Healthy wetlands help store carbon, manage water, and support biodiversity across vast landscapes. When those areas are protected, communities benefit from stronger natural systems that can help buffer some of the effects of a warming world.

Species can rebound when habitat is protected and conservation efforts are sustained. Environmental action can restore what once seemed close to disappearing for good.

What's being done?

Audubon pointed to Boreal Forest conservation as a direct way to support whooping cranes because the species depends on those wetlands. Preserving those breeding areas, especially during nesting season, is essential to the birds' yearly life cycle.

That message aligns with a broader conservation strategy focused on habitat, not just individual animals. Protecting large wetland systems gives cranes the space they need to reproduce while also helping other migratory birds and preserving ecological benefits for nearby regions.

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