Man hit with massive fine after authorities discover his destructive actions: 'There should be no mercy'

The Indian Supreme Court fined a man a considerable amount of money after he was caught illegally destroying hundreds of protected trees.

As Mathrubhumi reported, the man was fined 1 lakh rupees (approximately $1,153) for each of the 454 trees that were chopped down. He was also required to carry out tree replanting at a nearby site. While the man in question admitted his crime, the court refused to reduce the fine, citing the seriousness of the case.

The trees were cut down in the protected Taj Trapezium Zone, a designated area of 10,400 square kilometers around the Taj Mahal to shield the monument from environmental pollution.

Two of the justices on the bench were reported as saying, "There should be no mercy in environmental case. Felling a large number of trees is worse than killing a human," before the court emphasized that it would take at least a century to restore the cover provided by the removed trees.

Trees play an incredibly important role in our environment, from providing shade and green cover to producing the oxygen we breathe. Additionally, they provide a habitat for countless animals and also filter pollution from the air, making it cleaner. Trees have also been shown to help reduce temperatures in urban areas, and they absorb carbon dioxide, a potent planet-warming gas.

Environmental protections are in place all over the world to regulate tree removal in certain areas. This helps protect established trees, maximizes the benefits for people, and promotes biodiversity.

Unfortunately, this doesn't always stop people from illegally removing them. For example, in October last year, trees were vandalized across eight parks and reserves in Australia, costing around $200,000 to replace. However, implementing laws and repercussions like these fines will hopefully deter people from destroying nature.

