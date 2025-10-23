Residents demand action after being stranded in neighborhood: 'A result of decades of not budgeting properly'

"At this time, there is no available funding."

Residents near the Indian River in Florida struggled to enter or leave their homes in October amid heavy flooding.

What's happening?

According to Fox 35 Orlando, significant rainfall and "King Tides" — extra high tides during new or full moons — caused flooding on a main street. Some residents had to drive through it as it is their only way in or out.

The issue has been ongoing for years, prompting citizens in the area to call for Brevard County officials to make significant adjustments for the community's sake, including elevating the road above flood levels.

The county has argued that the existing budget will not permit such endeavors, highlighting a larger issue of funding misuse and inadequate planning for environmental concerns.

"This is a result of decades of not budgeting properly, not knowing what is the actual cost of maintaining our infrastructure," said County Commissioner Katie Delaney, per Fox 35 Orlando.

However, the flooding is being made worse by extreme rainfall. According to Fox 35 Orlando, several inches of rain had fallen along the Atlantic coastline.

While King Tides are a regular problem, rising sea levels as a result of a warming climate will only exacerbate the issue.

Why is the county's response to the flooding concerning?

A United Nations report showed how various nations are making lackluster attempts at curbing environmental issues, such as coastal flooding.

With coastal communities having increased risks of devastation due to the shifting climate — such as higher temperatures leading to glacier melt and, in turn, rising sea levels — it is key for these areas to be prepared for natural disasters.

Meanwhile, although isolated extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall, have always occurred, scientists have demonstrated that these conditions are becoming more frequent, intense, and regular due to rising global temperatures, which act like steroids for weather.

What's being done about flooding near Indian River?

While experts estimated the project to raise the roads would cost between $500 million and $1 billion, a Project Development and Environment study could assess alternative options. Still, the PD&E study would cost an estimated $1.2 million.

"At this time, there is no available funding for the PD&E study, and project implementation is determined to be cost infeasible," Brevard County said in a statement, shared by Fox 35 Orlando.

While situations like this one can be disheartening, other coastal areas have made steps in the right direction. For example, a team of scientists in Scotland has found that kelp beds can act as natural barriers against storm damage on coasts.

To mitigate the impact of critical climate issues, it is essential to significantly reduce the burning of dirty fuels. This activity is a significant source of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere, leading to rising global temperatures and worsening extreme weather.

