A community in India welcomed news that nearby reservoirs were almost full despite below-average rainfall this monsoon season. It's a relief for farmers in the region who were concerned about water shortages. But serious changes need to happen to irrigation systems before the agriculture industry is in the clear.

The state of Andhra Pradesh experienced lower-than-predicted rainfall during monsoon season, which typically runs from July to September. The region faced a 31% deficit before the season arrived, and dry conditions continued. Farmers feared the reduced rainfall would impact irrigation for their crops.

Meanwhile, water from the Krishna River was filling reservoirs in the Kadapa region. The water comes from upstream tributaries where there was more rainfall. Now, reservoirs in Kadapa have reached nearly 70% capacity. The development is helping farmers feel more secure.

Properly irrigated farms are vital to the survival of crops. Global food sources are at the mercy of extreme weather events, which are exacerbated by the changing climate, making droughts as well as floods more frequent and severe. In the face of this problem, irrigation systems can increase agricultural productivity and support food security.

India's systems rely heavily on rainfall from monsoon season. About 60% of the country's farmland is rain-fed. That puts crops at risk as extreme weather events mushroom.

Not all districts in Andhra Pradesh are reaping the benefits of increased rainfall in other states. Nearby Annamayya doesn't source water from the Krishna River, so the district's largest reservoir is only filled halfway to capacity.

India is working to modernize agricultural irrigation practices. The government offers financial assistance to farmers who switch to drip irrigation systems that deliver water and nutrients directly to plant roots. By updating irrigation systems to be more weather-resilient and less reliant on rainfall, we can protect food supplies and ensure a cleaner, safer future for all.

