  • Outdoors Outdoors

Farmers celebrate as key water supply makes dramatic turnaround — here's what's happening

Properly irrigated farms are vital to the survival of crops.

by Kate Saxton
Properly irrigated farms are vital to the survival of crops.

Photo Credit: iStock

A community in India welcomed news that nearby reservoirs were almost full despite below-average rainfall this monsoon season. It's a relief for farmers in the region who were concerned about water shortages. But serious changes need to happen to irrigation systems before the agriculture industry is in the clear. 

The state of Andhra Pradesh experienced lower-than-predicted rainfall during monsoon season, which typically runs from July to September. The region faced a 31% deficit before the season arrived, and dry conditions continued. Farmers feared the reduced rainfall would impact irrigation for their crops.

Meanwhile, water from the Krishna River was filling reservoirs in the Kadapa region. The water comes from upstream tributaries where there was more rainfall. Now, reservoirs in Kadapa have reached nearly 70% capacity. The development is helping farmers feel more secure. 

Properly irrigated farms are vital to the survival of crops. Global food sources are at the mercy of extreme weather events, which are exacerbated by the changing climate, making droughts as well as floods more frequent and severe. In the face of this problem, irrigation systems can increase agricultural productivity and support food security. 

India's systems rely heavily on rainfall from monsoon season. About 60% of the country's farmland is rain-fed. That puts crops at risk as extreme weather events mushroom. 

Not all districts in Andhra Pradesh are reaping the benefits of increased rainfall in other states. Nearby Annamayya doesn't source water from the Krishna River, so the district's largest reservoir is only filled halfway to capacity. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

India is working to modernize agricultural irrigation practices. The government offers financial assistance to farmers who switch to drip irrigation systems that deliver water and nutrients directly to plant roots. By updating irrigation systems to be more weather-resilient and less reliant on rainfall, we can protect food supplies and ensure a cleaner, safer future for all.

How much time do you spend taking care of your houseplants, garden, or yard each week?

Less than 30 minutes 🌵

Thirty minutes to an hour 🪴

One to two hours 🌱

Over two hours 🏡

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x