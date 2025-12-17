Elephant tourism in Northern India has been criticized, with experts saying the industry is pushing the country's sacred animals into dangerous and unhealthy conditions.

According to a report from El País, India is home to about 27,000 Asian elephants, yet in some areas, such as Rajasthan, they now exist only in captivity, with many working full days transporting tourists during extreme heat.

At Amber Palace, around 125 elephants carry hundreds of visitors up the steep path every day. Advocates have warned that this workload leaves the elephants exhausted, stressed, and unable to rest.

Wildlife SOS co-founder Geeta Seshamani said some centers attempt to offer natural space and care, while others are mainly tourist attractions with limited room for the elephants to move or socialize.

Additionally, World Animal Protection warned in its own report, cited by El País, that referring to captive elephants as domesticated is irresponsible.

"Defining elephants as 'domesticated' is misleading: it simplifies their situation and distorts their biological reality," said WAP.





PETA India pointed to the case of Malti, an elephant removed from work at Castle Amber after 120 veterinarians confirmed she was experiencing psychological harm and needed specialized care. This demonstrates the lack of understanding about elephant welfare and the importance of efforts to protect them.

Chronic stress among the animals has contributed to dangerous elephant-human interactions, including a 2024 attack that was filmed.

Unfortunately, in instances like this, wildlife that injures humans may be killed by authorities to protect visitors, even though human behavior is what increases the risk.

The report added that elephants showing repetitive rocking, joint problems, and sleep disruption are tied to tourist demand and the related stress.

Changes to India's Wildlife Protection Act increase the chance that elephants can be kept in captivity for religious and cultural purposes, which PETA has argued at times blurs "the line between conservation and exploitation."

Repeated visitor pressure can erode ecosystems and animal well-being, even if it's just the case of trampled wildflower landscapes and not just direct animal harm.

But low-impact travel can help, as visitors can support destinations and activities that avoid exploiting wildlife or protected natural areas.

"Elephants are the only wild animals that private individuals can own," said Khushboo Gupta, PETA India's director of advocacy projects, per El País. "Although the law prohibits their sale, they continue to be transferred commercially under the guise of gifts or donations."

