Doctor faces severe penalties after bloody mess is found near public roads: 'Violating public health and sanitation norms'

A heap of biomedical waste sat baking in the Bhopal sun. Right there on an empty plot of land between two neighborhood roads. Someone dumped it like yesterday's trash — except this wasn't takeout wrappers or soda cans. It was hazardous waste, and it put people in danger.

According to The Free Press Journal, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation fined Dr. Rishabh Gupta 15,000 Indian rupees ($171) after it traced the biohazardous waste back to him through a piece of paper left behind in the pile. "The civic body imposed a fine on Gupta for violating public health and sanitation norms," the outlet reported.

A sanitation worker found the waste while on a routine inspection. Found inside the medical trash was a piece of paper with an address and mobile number that led officials to Gupta's door. Gupta wasn't arrested, but officials warned him not to repeat the offense.

Mishandling this type of waste isn't just a policy issue. It's a people problem. Medical waste can include needles and soiled bandages — materials that can carry serious infections. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked improper disposal to outbreaks of diseases like hepatitis and even HIV in some areas.

And this isn't a one-off problem. Health care facilities everywhere create tons of waste. Practice Greenhealth estimates hospitals in the U.S. toss out 5 million tons a year. That's over 29 pounds per bed, per day.

While dumping it in an open field is illegal and reckless, burning it might not be much better. One story reported that incinerators used to dispose of medical materials can release harmful chemicals into the air.

Some are looking for better options. One company is turning to bioplastics for hospital gear to reduce long-term pollution. Others are rethinking how to recycle things ranging from contact lenses to surgical masks. Even hospital staff are getting involved, like the nurse who went viral after separating recyclables from trash at her clinic.

As for Gupta? He got off with a fine this time. But for the rest of us, the real cost could be far higher if people keep treating hazardous waste like it's just another bag of garbage.

Assistant Health Officer Madhusudan Tiwari said his team was committed to "taking firm action against those who endanger the environment and public safety through such negligence."

