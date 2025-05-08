Scientists issue urgent warning after witnessing disturbing changes in salmon behavior: 'Expected to have broader negative consequences'

Pharmaceutical pollution is affecting Atlantic salmon's ability to migrate, according to a study published in the journal Science in early April.

What's happening?

Researchers from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences tracked young salmon's travel from the River Dal to the Baltic Sea, studying their reactions to clobazam and tramadol.

Clobazam helps control seizures and slows down the central nervous system. Tramadol is an opioid painkiller. Exposure sped up the fish's migration, appearing to make them less anxious, but is that a good thing?

Marcus Michelangeli, a study contributor from Griffith University's Australian Rivers Institute, pointed out that such changes could be detrimental.

"While the increased migration success in salmon exposed to clobazam might seem like a beneficial effect, it is important to realize that any change to the natural behavior … of a species is expected to have broader negative consequences," he said, according to a release by the university.

Why is pharmaceutical pollution important?

Michelangeli said that this is an "emerging global issue," with hundreds of pharmaceuticals detected in global waterways. When people flush their medications down the toilet, they enter aquatic ecosystems.

Clobazam and tramadol were chosen for the study because they are common pollutants, but they're far from the only ones. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ibuprofen and aspirin can stunt aquatic organisms' growth, and antibiotics can poison aquatic plants.

If fish and other aquatic wildlife are continuously exposed to pharmaceuticals, they could end up in humans' food. They are slow to degrade, meaning they build up and you could be exposed to all the medications that have been disposed of in waterways over time. This has untold effects on human health and well-being.

What's being done about it?

Unfortunately, this topic is significantly understudied. However, Michelangeli had some ideas on how to practically apply this new knowledge.

According to a release by Griffith University, he said, "By designing drugs that break down more rapidly or become less harmful after use, we can significantly mitigate the environmental impact of pharmaceutical pollution."

If you'd like to help, try limiting the amount of chemicals you use. Using organic fertilizer or ditching fabric softener can reduce your personal pollution output. To properly dispose of unused medicines, look into drug take-back locations near you.

