Man hit with severe penalties for brazen crime in US nature area — here's what happened

We can hope that the punishment will be an example.

A man in Greene County, New York, was required to pay a $27,000 fine for illegally excavating multiple protected streams in the Catskills and selling the material to a local homeowner, as reported by Times Union.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) explained that Clyde Edwards, owner of C.J. Edwards Trucking and Excavation, violated state laws designed to protect public bodies of water and freshwater wetlands. The fine was imposed after investigators interviewed local residents and received video footage of Edwards selling the sediment he dug up from the streams. They also found the sediment in question at the homeowner's residence.

Protecting natural streams is important in order to maintain the balance of the ecosystems of which they are a part. Streams feed into larger bodies of water, supporting biodiversity. The streams and the surrounding areas provide habitats for a range of species, and by illegally excavating them, Edwards disrupted these habitats.

Some of those habitats include spawning grounds for fish. When habitats are destroyed, it can affect fish populations, which, in turn, affects humans who rely on the fish for food, their livelihoods, or recreation.

Streams also help protect surrounding areas from extreme weather events that are increasing in frequency and severity due to the human-caused warming of the planet.

Protecting streams, rivers, waterways, and the resources they provide helps create a more sustainable future.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Creating laws and regulations and educating the public are important, but strict enforcement is also vital to keeping the lands protected. When others who may potentially choose to violate the regulations see that a stiff fine has been imposed as a method of enforcement, it will hopefully discourage them from making a similar choice.

The article clarified that in New York, "State regulations bar residents from disturbing streams, excavating public waterways, and dredging within a 100-foot buffer zone of a freshwater wetland. There are also regulations for what materials can be used for fill and home landscaping projects."

We can hope that the fine imposed will serve as an example and deter others from violating the regulations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.