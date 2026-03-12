Authorities make shocking discovery in raid on suspicious home: 'Cross-border operations'

Officers from Malaysia's Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) moved in on a residential property in Kluang, Johor, during an early-morning operation and found 60 cages stuffed with murai batu songbirds, with three birds crammed into each one, Malay Mail reported.

The home allegedly had been functioning as a secret staging site for months, funneling the protected birds along smuggling routes into Indonesia. Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, the agency's director general, said authorities shut down the operation after acting on intelligence about the property.

"A local man was arrested after failing to provide valid ownership documents for all the birds. All the murai batu birds are a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act," Abdul Kadir said.

The man, thought to be around 50 years old, was released after posting 30,000 Malaysian ringgits' bail ($7,702).

Wildlife trafficking affects more than the animals involved. Human communities feel the effects when species protected by law are seized from their homes and pushed through trade pipelines. Those impacts include more pests, poor pollination, and long-term damage to the food systems people depend on.

Cross-border smuggling can move animals into places where they don't belong, threatening species already living there and making it harder for communities to build healthier, more stable futures.

"Perhilitan believes the suspect was part of illegal wildlife trading networks, including cross-border operations. All seized birds were taken to the Kluang Perhilitan office for further inspection and follow-up action," Abdul Kadir added. "... Perhilitan also urges the public to report any information regarding illegal hunting, storage, or trade of wildlife to help preserve the nation's natural heritage from extinction."

If you spot anything suspicious related to animal trafficking in your area, reaching out to local wildlife authorities is one of the simplest ways to make a difference.

