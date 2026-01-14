Officials make shocking discovery during raid on smuggling network: 'A continuous crackdown is underway'

"The entire network is being dismantled."

Officials in eastern India uncovered a wildlife trafficking network during a seizure of illegal wildlife.

The case centers on the red sand boa, a protected snake that was trafficked across state lines and allegedly destined for foreign markets.

What's happening?

As ETV Bharat reported, the operation came to light after a joint investigation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, the Forest Department, and the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India.

According to investigators, the network spanned multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

The probe intensified after officials recovered 1,200 milliliters of snake venom from Hariharganj, Palamu.

Raids in Ranchi recovered a live red sand boa and led to further arrests. Investigators said that the mastermind is a woman from Ranchi, with a police constable and retired Army personnel implicated as well.

Two traffickers who were arrested later said that the snake originated in Uttar Pradesh. Suspects also told officials that it could have been sold for around 10 million Indian rupees (roughly $120,000).

"The entire network is being dismantled and more details will emerge after further investigation," said Prajeshkant Jena, the Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, per ETV Bharat. "The snake was being trafficked to Southeast Asia."

This isn't the first time that Southeast Asia has been a hub for wildlife trafficking, such as when six travelers were apprehended in Bangkok after trying to smuggle 87 exotic animals out of Thailand.

Why is this wildlife trafficking case concerning?

Although the red sand boa is native to India, experts warn that wildlife trafficking can destabilize ecosystems and create downstream risks for communities.

Removing animals illegally can affect farming, public health, livelihoods, and biodiversity. The trafficking can also turn deadly for many species when poaching comes into play.

The red sand boa is often mistaken for having two heads — a misconception tied to its tail — and myths claiming that the snake brings good luck in parts of India and Southeast Asia continue to drive demand.

Wildlife expert Professor D. S. Srivastava told ETV Bharat that the species is non-venomous and naturally found in sandy regions. Still, international demand makes it a frequent target.

Similar patterns have appeared in other wildlife crime cases, such as the shark-fin trade, illustrating how illicit wildlife markets are truly a global issue.

What's being done about this wildlife trafficking case?

Officials say that enforcement efforts are intensifying.

"A continuous crackdown is underway against wildlife trafficking," said Jena, per ETV Bharat.

Authorities say the focus is on dismantling the network rather than making isolated seizures, aiming to protect both wildlife and the communities that depend on healthy ecosystems.

