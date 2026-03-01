Man faces steep penalties for brazen crime on public road: 'There is no excuse'

"Everyone has a duty of care."

Sometimes, when a deal looks too good to be true, it is.

In January, a Nottinghamshire resident was fined $545 (£400) after authorities traced a pile of illegally dumped waste back to them.

According to the BBC, the resident hired someone who posed as a legitimate business offering discounted rates to remove their trash.

The collected waste was left on Southwell Lane in Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, which authorities linked to a separate illegal public waste disposal incident that occurred about 15 minutes away in Sutton in Ashfield.

While authorities acknowledged that the resident tried to do the right thing by hiring a business to remove their waste, their carelessness in selecting the business led to a negligent public dumping incident that posed a public safety risk and wasted taxpayer money on cleanup.

"Unfortunately, everyone has a duty of care to dispose of their waste responsibly and this includes using a legitimate business," warned John Wilmott, Ashfield District Councillor.

Authorities in the UK take public dumping incidents seriously, using surveillance cameras and good, old-fashioned detective work to link these public violations to the responsible offender.

Recently, a businessman was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison and fined £36,000 (about $50,000) after pleading guilty to operating an illegal waste-disposal site.

Another public dumping offender in South Wales was ordered to complete 160 hours of community service and fined $1,227 (£900) for two charges related to fly-tipping in 2024.

Ashfield authorities warned residents to stay away from "cheap, unlicensed waste disposal services," according to the BBC.

Although these services might claim to remove trash at discounted rates, people can still end up on the hook for public dumping after authorities ultimately trace the waste back to them, as Ashfield authorities did in this resident's case.

Illegal waste disposal services also exacerbate environmental damage caused by improper disposal of waste — which may contain hazardous or toxic materials that contaminate natural resources, including soil and water.

Due diligence when hiring waste disposal companies, and donating or recycling your old belongings, are effective ways to reduce landfill clutter.

"There is no excuse for fly-tipping in Ashfield, and we will use our full powers to trace and fine any individual who disposes of their waste illegally," said Wilmott.

