Man faces severe penalties after security camera catches harmful act: 'Huge damage'

Authorities who charged the man credited the surveillance camera, which was "key to success in this case."

by Craig Gerard
A man was fined over £1,200 after footage from a surveillance camera caught him fly-tipping in England.

Litter is a huge problem throughout the world. In fact, according to one report, in the United Kingdom alone, nearly two million pieces of litter are dropped each and every day. But authorities are fighting back using surveillance cameras. 

A man in England was arrested for illegally dumping bags of cement, a plastic container of PVA glue, and rubble, according to the Meon Valley Times. The illegal dumping of waste is known as fly-tipping in the country. 

A surveillance camera placed in the woods caught the man dumping the trash in bushes at the entrance to Tynefield Caravan Park. He pleaded guilty and was fined over £1,200 pounds. 

Surveillance cameras placed in nature have been crucial tools in the fight against bad behavior. For instance, a camera caught a man chopping down protected trees in a forest in New York. Another man was spotted destroying trees and shrubs with a machete in a San Francisco neighborhood. 

Such tools are only one deterrent to criminal actions that harm the environment. Community members can take local action to help ensure their neighborhoods are respectful of wildlife and nature. People can also elect climate-friendly candidates who understand the obstacles we all face and are willing to provide the necessary funds for the implementation and enforcement of rules and regulations. 

In the fly-tipping case, authorities encouraged support from the community. They urged anyone who witnesses such brazen activity to report it.

Authorities who charged the man credited the surveillance camera, which was "key to success in this case," said Steve Cramoysan, a local councilor and the Winchester City Council cabinet member for recycling and public protection. He added that fly-tipping caused "huge damage to our local communities, wildlife, and the environment." The council vowed to continue its work to tackle the litter problem.

