Two people were fined after they were caught during a joint operation to crack down on illegal waste carriers in the London area.

The penalties came down in November and were issued by the Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court, Kent Online reported.

Valerica Cismaru and Armando Grecu were collared in Dartford in February and May as part of the "Op Assist" schemes. They were driving vans "loaded with scrap metal" and did not have licenses to carry waste, according to the news site.

The Dartford Borough Council worked with police to make the discoveries. Cismaru, 52, was fined 420 British pounds ($563). Grecu, 26, was told to pay a 300-pound fine, a 120-pound victim surcharge, and 701 pounds in costs, totaling the equivalent of $1,501.

"Targeting illegal waste carriers is essential to preventing fly-tipping and safeguarding our environment," Sgt. Molly Irwin told Kent Online. "These activities not only damage our countryside but also undermine legitimate businesses and harm local communities.

"By taking action against offenders, we are reinforcing the message that environmental crime will not be tolerated."





Fly-tipping, or illegal dumping, "is an increasing problem throughout the Borough," the council reported, per Kent Online. It has asked residents to report discarded waste and rubbish and says that private land owners are responsible for clearing their own properties. Witnesses should record perpetrators' descriptions as well as information about their vehicles, including makes and models, as well as registration numbers.

The Environmental Enforcement Team works to track down criminals who engage in fly-tipping and other illegal nuisance behaviors, which are common around the world. This was apparent when a truck driver entered Poland with 22 tons of textile waste and other waste without a permit. He was fined 1,770 euros ($2,077).

To prevent your unwanted items from ending up as illegal waste, ensure you are doing business with a registered company or professional. On the other hand, you can use a resource such as Trashie to earn rewards for sending old clothes to be reused or recycled. Similar alternatives include selling things online or donating them to thrift stores, as all these actions support the circular economy.

When it comes to scrap metal and similar goods such as electronics, you can even earn money for recycling them at certain facilities. Of course, make sure to research your options and follow local regulations.

"If someone takes your scrap for disposal, it's vital that you check for a waste carrier's licence so that you know it will be disposed of properly," council leader Jeremy Kite said.

As Kent Online noted, this prevents garbage from being dumped in neighborhoods and also supports local businesses. The council pointed out that fines for fly-tipping cannot be limited under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

