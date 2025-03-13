  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife authorities outraged after pet cat is injured by mysterious trap: 'This was a pure illegal activity'

Finding the culprit would be difficult.

by Leo Collis
Finding the culprit would be difficult.

Photo Credit: iStock

An incident with a pet cat in New Mexico has provided a reminder about the dangers of illegal trapping.

A woman from Farmington saw her cat, Mida, injured by an unauthorized trap. According to KOB 4, New Mexico Game and Fish was alerted to the situation.

"This was a pure illegal activity," Stewart Wiley, chief of wildlife at New Mexico Game and Fish, told KOB 4. "We don't know where the trap was set, because the animal was not staked at that site. So it's hard to say why that trap was even set to begin with, or what it was set for, but it was illegal in terms of how the trap was set."

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The state legislature passed a law in 2021 that made trapping legal on private lands only. The state game commission also has rules about the types of traps that are legal and where they can be set.

But, as Wiley observed, the trap that caught Mida "didn't have proper staking, didn't have proper swivels," and didn't include a "proper chain," making it illegal.

Finding the culprit would be difficult, as the trap could have been set years before the laws were even introduced. It's also unclear if Mida wandered onto private land.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

In addition to being a hazard for local pets, this trap could negatively impact local wildlife. If it harms a predator, for example, that could lead to prey populations getting out of control, which could have profound knock-on effects on the ecosystem. The disruption of this delicate balance could disrupt the food chain and even affect the human food supply down the line.

Of course, if this trap was not set on private land, it could also be a nasty surprise for anyone walking in the area.

Unfortunately, New Mexico isn't the only place that has seen unauthorized traps. In Queensland, Australia, for example, a hook and snare line was found in a riverbed, which was likely set to try to catch a wild crocodile.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x