Men hit with severe penalties after being caught with valuable contraband at border checkpoint: 'A serious violation'

"On site, it was found that the cargo lacked any documentation attesting to its legality."

Authorities in Mozambique stopped five people who were attempting to move illegal timber across district borders.

According to AIM News, the five individuals were detained at the border between Chiúta and Moatize in Mozambique's capital city of Tete. They were moving protected species of trees in trucks and were stopped by the National Environmental Quality Control Agency and Mozambican Police at Dona Rosa Fixed Forestry Inspection Post.

According to the publication, the official statement given by authorities read, "Three articulated trucks were stopped, two with Zambian license plates and one with a Mozambican license plate, transporting containers loaded with sawn timber, in planks and semi-squared logs, of the Chanfuta and Umbila species."

The statement continued, "On site, it was found that the cargo lacked any documentation attesting to its legality, a fact that constitutes a serious violation of forestry legislation."

The five individuals were fined 2 million Mozambican meticais, about $31,000.

AIM also reported on a similar incident in which officials seized 185 pieces of illegal timber from one individual at the central port city of Beira. This individual was fined 500,000 meticais, roughly $7,800, for the violation.

In just the last week of 2025, there were over 21,300 deforestation alerts in the country, according to Global Forest Watch. These alerts help authorities monitor illegal logging, fires, and other causes of deforestation. The country has taken many steps to combat illegal timber trade, and authorities assure the public they're cracking down.

In 2018, the nation introduced forest sector reforms and export bans to limit trade in illegal timber, raw logs, and protected species. These inspections and new land-use zoning laws are helping save Mozambique's beautiful forests.

Forests cover approximately 43% of the country and are home to countless species of flora and fauna, including rare species. This biodiversity supports healthy ecosystems, making for a cleaner, cooler planet. But these ecosystems depend on the trees, which must be protected from criminals.

The agency plans to continue this important work, enhancing inspections and policies that protect forests.

In a statement, officials expressed their commitment to "combating all forms of environmental crime, contributing to the sustainable management of natural heritage for the benefit of current and future generations of Mozambicans."

People can help by advocating for more environmental protection policies, donating to anti-deforestation funds, and expressing support for these efforts.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.