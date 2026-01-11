Customs officers intercept international shipment carrying valuable contraband: 'Serves as clear evidence'

The trade is estimated to be worth billions of US dollars.

Customs officials in the Philippines intercepted a misdeclared shipment of one of the most trafficked tree products in the world.

According to The Freeman, the Bureau of Customs seized an illegal shipment of agarwood worth over 8 million Philippine pesos ($142,000).

The packages were misdeclared as Alingatong — or stinging nettle — and were set to be sent to the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. However, a customs inspection determined that the material was agarwood.

Agarwood, also known as oud, is a rare and fragrant wood, harvested from the inside of Aquilaria, a genus of tropical Asian trees, after they've been infected with a certain mold.

To fight off the infection, the tree secretes a dense, fragrant resin that's commonly used in cosmetics, perfumes, incense, and as an herbal medicine.

Its scent, scarcity, and long harvesting process make it one of the most expensive woods in the world — and one of the most smuggled.

The agarwood trade is estimated to be worth billions of U.S. dollars and is projected to grow significantly over the next 10 years, according to Straits Research. That could prove devastating for the tree species.

When species are smuggled or misdeclared, they can become invasive, introduce new diseases or pests, and endanger native species. Consistently exploiting a species, whether hunting or harvesting, can also endanger it and lead to its extinction.

Despite Aquilaria's legal protections under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, most of the agarwood-producing tree species are considered endangered due to overharvesting. Conservationists are working hard to help the population recover.

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said this shipment seizure shows the country's commitment to conservation.

"This interception serves as clear evidence that the Bureau of Customs' commitment to combating illicit trade remains steadfast, particularly in implementing and enforcing environmental and wildlife protection laws to ensure that protected species are not put at risk and our natural resources remain safe from unlawful activities," he said, per The Freeman.

