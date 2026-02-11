Officials say more inspections are expected.

Government officials in India's Punjab state have carried out a late-night raid targeting illegal riverbed mining — a practice that experts say causes long-term environmental damage and threatens local communities.

According to the Times of India, the Punjab mining department conducted the surprise operation near Khera Kalmot village along the Sawan River in the Nangal area, seizing heavy machinery used for illegal excavation.

During the raid, authorities found three poke-line machines and issued penalties to a tipper truck found transporting illegally extracted material. The equipment was handed over to Nangal Police as officials prepared to take the next legal steps.

Punjab Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government is boosting enforcement efforts across the state, stressing that illegal mining will not be tolerated regardless of political or financial influence.

Illegal sand and riverbed mining is a growing concern across many regions, particularly in river systems already strained by climate pressures and urban development.

Removing sand and gravel destabilizes riverbanks, lowers groundwater levels, increases erosion, and can worsen flooding during heavy rains.

Environmental experts warn that these consequences ripple outward — harming farmland, drinking water supplies, wildlife habitats, and nearby infrastructure.

In river systems like the Sawan, unchecked mining can permanently alter water flow patterns and weaken natural flood defenses.

Officials said the raid was carefully planned to avoid leaks that could allow operators to move the equipment and avoid being caught. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sachin Pathak said the operation was carried out late at night specifically to prevent tip-offs and ensure its success.

State authorities have asked all districts to remain vigilant, conduct surprise inspections, and coordinate with local police to curb illegal mining operations.

The crackdown reflects a wider push to protect natural resources as climate extremes affect communities and ecosystems.

Across India and around the world, governments are being urged to strengthen enforcement against environmental crimes — especially those that harm ecosystems while profiting a select few or big corporations at the public's expense.

Officials say more inspections are expected — the raid near Nangal seems to be just the beginning of an ongoing effort to defend rivers and hold violators accountable.

"Such activities cause severe environmental damage and drain state revenue," mining minister Bains said in a statement. "We are committed to eradicating this menace."

