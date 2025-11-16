Authorities uncover yearslong criminal enterprise after investigating 60-foot pits: 'Millions of dollars'

Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago arrested 19 people after raiding an illegal quarrying site that had been stripping natural resources and bringing in over $1 million weekly, Trinidad and Tobago Express reported.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service carried out the operation before dawn in the Manuel Congo area of Guanapo. Officers discovered pits dug 60 feet down and artificial ponds that appear to be draining the nation's water supply.

During the raid, multiple people ran into nearby woods. One person jumped into a pond and didn't come back up. Search teams continued looking for that individual throughout the day.

Police arrested a construction firm's director allegedly running the operation. Officers found two trucks idling, showing how quickly law enforcement acted.

The illegal site had been operating for years, causing damage to forested land where animals once lived. Trees were chopped and sold. Then the ground underneath was dug up and sold for building projects.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro told reporters the operation was stealing from the country's natural wealth.

"This is a criminal enterprise engaged in illegal quarrying, mining, and operating an unlicensed processing plant," Guevarro said. "They are robbing Trinidad and Tobago of its patrimony. They removed State material, destroyed pristine forest where wildlife once roamed, cut the trees, sold them, and then dug and sold the material.

The stolen materials may have been used to build homes across the country. Police said the operation likely cost the country millions in lost revenue each month. That money could have gone toward roads, emergency services, and other public needs.

Acting Superintendent Leon Haynes said police changed their approach to target the people profiting most from these crimes rather than just arresting machinery drivers. Authorities worked with mining officials for over a year to build their case.

Police seized excavation equipment and large amounts of gravel and stone. The investigation continues as officers work to identify additional suspects linked to the business.

