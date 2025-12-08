Authorities make major bust hidden deep in forest: 'Strict legal measures will continue'

The traffickers involved in this latest endeavor will be brought to justice.

Authorities at the Dima Hasao Forest in Assam, India, recently apprehended four individuals involved in the illegal peddling of pangolin scales.

What's happening?

As reported on Pratidin Time, a joint effort by the Dima Hasao Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau resulted in the effective seizure of about 3 kilograms of pangolin scales and the corresponding arrest of the perpetrators.

Pangolins, also referred to as scaly anteaters, are among the most trafficked animals in the world, with over 1 million of these unique mammals lost to trafficking schemes over the past decade, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Indian law strictly prohibits the trade of pangolin scales and other wildlife parts, and as a result, the traffickers involved in this latest endeavor will be brought to justice. Authorities are furthermore looking into the greater network in which these four individuals dealt.

"Strict legal measures will continue against those involved in poaching and smuggling," reported the forest department's Tuhin Langthasa.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Trafficking wildlife can disrupt and even uproot entire ecosystems by altering predator-prey ratios, displacing pollinators and critical populations, and introducing invasive species into new regions where they outcompete native species for essential resources. Pangolins, in particular, help regulate insect populations, keeping their tropical ecosystems in balance.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, wildlife smuggling poses one of the greatest threats to biodiversity around the world, second to habitat destruction. Relocating animals by force not only endangers the stability of the habitat they left and the habitat they might join — assuming they survive the smuggling and aren't poached or harvested along the way — but also often puts these animals through stressful or even fatal conditions along the way.

In the end, the environment that receives any surviving wildlife may prove unfamiliar and unforgiving.

What's being done to protect wildlife?

Strict enforcement of regional poaching and smuggling laws is key to both catching perpetrators in the act and discouraging these acts in the future. For your part, make sure to report any suspicious activity to your local authorities.

Meanwhile, conservation campaigns and nonprofit organizations worldwide are working to raise awareness for pangolins, as well as other species targeted frequently by traffickers. A more informed public is better equipped to avoid problematic patterns and make a change, after all.

