Authorities uncover government official's tie to criminal operation hidden deep in forest: 'Encouraging trespassing on government … assets'

The state government reiterated that enforcement of these laws will apply regardless of status or position.

The Oyo State government in Nigeria suspended a ruler after authorities alleged he played a role in facilitating illegal mining activities inside government-designated forest reserves, according to The Guardian Nigeria.

Chief Jacob Adefabi Sobaloju, the Sobaloju of Ofiki, was suspended effective Monday, January 5, 2026. The Guardian Nigeria reported that the action followed allegations that he encouraged trespassing on government-gazetted assets and violated Executive Order 001/2023. The legislation regulates mining activities across Oyo State.

The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters issued a letter in response. It accused the monarch of issuing consent letters to mining companies without proper authorization and permitting mining operations within state-reserved forests. The letter described the suspension as a precautionary measure to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

"I am directed to inform you that you have been accused of violating the State Executive Order 001/2023, which governs mining activities in Oyo State, and of encouraging trespassing on government gazetted assets," the letter stated, as relayed by The Guardian Nigeria.

As part of the suspension, Chief Sobaloju was ordered to vacate the palace of the Onitọ of Ito. He must also immediately desist from all mining-related activities, including issuing consent letters to miners. And he was instructed not to interfere with the investigation and to make himself available to authorities when required.

Illegal mining in Nigeria and other places poses serious risks to forest ecosystems, water supplies, and surrounding communities. Conservation areas help revive endangered species and protect water quality and biodiversity.

Runoff and sediment from mining in these protected places can pollute water sources. When this happens, people and ecosystems pay the price with their health.

Oyo State officials said the government has intensified enforcement efforts in recent years to curb illegal mining, particularly in forest reserves and rural communities. Authorities cited environmental degradation, insecurity, and loss of public revenue as key reasons for strengthening oversight.

The state government reiterated that enforcement of mining laws will apply regardless of status or position. This signals that further sanctions could follow if investigations confirm the allegations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.