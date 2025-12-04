Dozens of suspects arrested after authorities uncover illegal operation at quarry: '60 jumbo bags'

According to The Star, the Malaysian government has shut down a large illegal mining operation near Kampar.

It arrested 27 suspects associated with the mining, including locals and people from China, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Officials had been investigating the quarry for a long time.

"The quarry has been operating since July 2024. The items seized included 4.5 tonnes of tin ore, 60 jumbo bags containing 30 tonnes of coarse minerals, processing machines and machinery worth about 28,732,000 [Malaysian ringgits, or $7 million]," according to an official.

According to the United Nations, illegal mining has all sorts of negative consequences, both for the people involved in it and around the world. Many times, people at these mines are exploited and work in dangerous conditions for little to no pay. These kinds of mines can also destabilize areas, particularly if the mine is large and left in place for a long time.

According to Oxfam, illegal mines often bypass environmental regulations. They can cause pollution and deforestation because no one is present to enforce the rules.

Illegal mining isn't the only environmentally and socially destructive practice people resort to get around laws and make more money. Some try to smuggle animals or animal parts across international borders. Others modify truck rigs illegally and end up getting fined.

Combating illegal mines might sound hard, especially if you don't live close to any. However, no matter where you live, voting for politicians who care about the climate can help ensure that people are held accountable for illegal actions that hurt people and the planet.

Just as the illegal miners and their workers will have to answer for what they did in Malaysia, you can help ensure people around you have to answer for their actions, too.

