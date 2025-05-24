Man faces massive penalty after authorities uncover secret operation in protected forest: 'People just want money immediately'

As part of efforts to stop illegal mining operations, Ghanaian police took one suspect into custody after a raid in the country's western region.

Captured by an anti-mining (called anti-galamsey in Ghana) task force, the suspect was intercepted driving an unregistered pickup truck and "was unable to justify his presence in the forested area," per Joy Online. After interrogation, he confessed to being part of the mining ring and assisted local police as their investigation continued.

Illegal mining is a major issue in Ghana, causing problems for virtually everyone in the country. Government officials are frustrated because the industry costs the country almost $2 billion in missed tax revenue, per The Guardian. (More than 1 million Ghanaians are estimated to work in illegal mining in some capacity.)

Meanwhile, everyday citizens have taken to protesting the practice because the chemicals used to extract gold have badly polluted and discolored lakes and rivers. They've also destroyed almost 5,000 hectares of land throughout the country, per the BBC.

"Gold is no longer a blessing but a curse," a Ghanaian elder told The Guardian in 2024.

"It's not just poverty, it's shortsightedness," said Father Joseph Kwame Blay, a researcher and priest in central Ghana. "People just want money immediately."

The issue has become widespread, especially since Chinese businesses began investing in the industry and have prioritized profit over environmental concerns, inspiring large-scale protests, the BBC reported. The anti-galamsey movement has taken off elsewhere, too.

After demonstrations in Accra, protestors encouraged the diaspora in North America and the United Kingdom to join them, using the hashtags #stopgalamseynow and #freethecitizens to spread the word. At least one protest in the U.K. took place following the campaign, along with another in New York City when then-president Akufo-Addo visited for the Summit of the Future there in September.

It's worth noting that John Dramani Mahama is the new president as of January this year, and he spoke earlier this month about the ongoing fight to end illegal mining.

"If you're trying to protect the future of your nation, it's a worthwhile cause," said Felicity Nelson, an activist who was detained after a protest and still has yet to be tried on a number of charges, per The Guardian. "And Ghana is worth that sacrifice."

