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Police bust illegal mining operation at growing tourist destination: 'Not a minor violation'

"There is no space for those who destroy nature."

by Yei Ling Ma
A close-up of a police car's lightbar with blue and red lights, set against a backdrop of autumn trees.

Photo Credit: iStock

Five individuals were arrested in early February in connection with the operation of an illegal mining site at Barobo in the Philippine province of Surigao del Sur. 

As GMA Network reported, a joint collaboration between the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the PNP Special Action Force raided and shut down the unauthorized activity. 

Known for its pristine waters, beautiful white-sand beaches, and highly fertile land, Barobo is a growing tourism destination with sweeping natural scenery. 

On the other hand, the coastal municipality is rich in mineral deposits, including gold, which has attracted opportunistic unlicensed miners. 

Barobo Mayor Ronnie Martizano, who survived an ambush in February, has taken a firm stance against mining near the riverbanks, according to MindaNews, with authorities cracking down on illegal mining activities. 

According to GMA Network, the Barobo sting operation resulted in the confiscation of a pickup truck, heavy excavators, welding equipment, electrical wires, fuel pumps, batteries, hydraulic oil, and other mining-related materials.

The suspects, including two foreign nationals, were taken into custody by the Barobo Municipal Police Station.

PNP chief police general Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that "illegal mining is not a minor violation," per GMA Network. 

These illegal cash-grab operations, which operate without authorization or appropriate licensing, ignore the potential environmental consequences of mining in areas without a full understanding of the risks of land disruption

For example, mining can release toxic metals into the air, creating harmful air pollution that is detrimental to public health. These contaminants may also pollute natural resources, which pose a safety risk to the local community and local wildlife that depend on these resources. 

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More concerningly, however, illegal mining activities have been historically linked to major global crimes, including money laundering, human rights violations, deforestation, and other dangerous criminal activity that is difficult to trace and track. 

"This operation sends a strong message that we will not tolerate environmental crimes," said Nartatez, per GMA Network. "There is no space for those who destroy nature."

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