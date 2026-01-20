Authorities uncover criminal operation deep in forest — here's what happened

The case came to light after a lengthy investigation.

Indian authorities are moving forward with charges in a high-profile illegal logging case.

Eight people were charged after they allegedly cut down and transported 33 khair trees from the Mattewara Forest near Ludhiana in February 2024, according to the Hindustan Times.

The case came to light after a lengthy investigation by the divisional forest department, which took nearly a year and a half to identify one of the key suspects.

Once authorities traced the activity to a person in Mohali, a formal complaint was filed and a first information report was registered at Meharban Police Station.

Investigators alleged that the accused worked with several accomplices to chop down the trees and haul them away using a commercial truck, later selling the timber across the state line.

District forest officer Rajesh Gulati said the theft was especially damaging because khair trees are highly prized. Their heartwood is used to produce catechu, a substance commonly used in medicinal products and industrial applications.

"The estimated value of the 33 trees is around ₹5 lakh [$5,534]," Gulati said.

Forests play an essential role in supporting biodiversity, storing carbon, and protecting nearby communities from problems such as heat and soil erosion. When trees are removed illegally, those protections disappear.

This crackdown reflects a broader global effort to hold illegal loggers accountable.

Authorities in Indonesia shut down a sprawling illegal logging operation in the Mentawai Islands, seizing more than 4,600 cubic meters of timber. In Thailand, officials dismantled part of a transnational network after confiscating nearly 31 tons of protected rosewood near the Laos border.

The scale of the issue is enormous. According to the World Wildlife Fund, illegal logging is tied to 15-30% of global timber production, fueling deforestation and organized crime worldwide.

As for this case, police registered charges under multiple sections of the Indian Forest Act as well as theft-related provisions of national criminal law. While no arrests have been made, officials said the investigation is ongoing.

