Authorities thwart illegal timber smuggling attempt deep in forest

The suspects can face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $148,000.

Law enforcement in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, has detained suspects caught transporting illegal logs on the Pawan-Ketapang waterways. Leonardo Gultom, the head of the Ministry's Forestry Law Enforcement Center for the Kalimantan Region, confirmed that a raid took place early morning on Jan. 19, around 1 a.m. local time.

"The operation was triggered by public reports of illegal timber rafting from the upper Pawan River, allegedly sourced from forest areas without permits," Gultom said to Radio Republik Indonesia.

Gultom's team seized two riverboats and a raft carrying 600 mixed hardwood logs. It was determined that all of the logs lacked official transport documents and permits. Law enforcement also found their processing facility in Negeri Baru Village, Benua Kayong Subdistrict, Ketapang.

All of the timber was confiscated, and the suspects were all detained. The suspects can face up to five years in prison and fines of up to IDR 2.5 billion (around $148,000).

Illegal logging is not a victimless crime. The planet is already experiencing forest loss from wildfires, farming, livestock grazing, drilling, and infrastructure development, with farming and ranching among the top drivers, according to National Geographic. The more forests are destroyed, the fewer trees there are to absorb planet-warming gases and balance out carbon pollution.

When forests are cleared for human use, habitats and shelter from the elements are removed for many struggling species. According to the World Wildlife Fund, 80% of the world's land animals live in forests, including Sumatran tigers and many bird species.

Other measures are currently trying to fight deforestation in Indonesia, including a forest monitoring platform called Ground Truthed.id. Law enforcement also plans to expand the investigation to identify the beneficiaries of the environmental crimes and stop the supply chain.

"This operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb deforestation, environmental damage, and state losses caused by illegal logging, particularly in West Kalimantan," director general of forestry law enforcement Dwi Januanti Nugroho said to RRI.

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