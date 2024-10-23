  • Outdoors Outdoors

California increases fines for violations against excessive water usage: 'It's an important step'

The bill will prevent violators from getting off with minimal fines and continued violations.

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: Shasta River Water Users Association

Anyone violating California's water diversion laws is in for a sharp wake-up call. Violators will no longer be subject to minimal penalties but will face stiffer ones. 

According to The Los Angeles Times, the California legislature passed Assembly Bill 460 in late August, and the Valley AG Voice noted Governor Gavin Newsom signed it into law at the end of September. The bill increases fines for violations and helps the State Water Resources Control Board enforce the penalties for curtailing water use. 

The bill will prevent violators from getting off with minimal fines and continued violations. For example, in 2022, Shasta River Water Association farmers and ranchers diverted more than half of the Shasta River's flow, defying protections for salmon. It threatened the salmon and also affected water supplies downstream for users, per the Times. 

As the outlet noted, the association was fined the maximum $4,000 by the state water board, which worked out to be $50 for each member. The minimal fines did nothing to stop the farmers and ranchers from violating further. 

The new bill increases the penalties to up to $10,000 per day. Additionally, a fine of $2,500 will be given for "each acre-foot of water diverted," per the Times

Analise Rivero, associate director of policy for the group California Trout, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in the Times report, "This bill closes that loophole and makes the existing law stronger, and it's an important step in disincentivizing water theft."

A coalition of environmental groups urged Gov. Newsom to sign the bill in a letter, saying it would allow the state's water board to "fulfill its mission of protecting fish, water, and people." 

Preserving water is crucial, as the United Nations reported that droughts will continue to increase, with over 75% of the world's population possibly experiencing drought and water shortages by 2050. 

A healthy water supply is critical for communities — ensuring the availability of fresh drinking water, allowing farmers to grow food, and helping citizens practice good hygiene — which makes enforcing laws to prevent water waste and discourage unauthorized use essential. 

But there are also things you can do to conserve supplies of this vital resource. For example, you can use the dishwasher instead of washing dishes by hand or buy an eco-friendly washing machine. You can also upgrade to a more natural lawn that needs less watering.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x