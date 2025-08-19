Authorities bust suspect after surveillance footage captures crime along highway: 'Finally doing something'

It can be disheartening to witness how carelessly some people treat the environment. While some of this behavior may stem from ignorance, much of it just reflects a conscious disregard for the ways something might lead to waste, littering, or pollution.

In July, surveillance footage in New Orleans caught an individual in a pickup truck illegally dumping trash along a highway. The 26-year-old was later arrested and charged with one count of gross littering.

According to a report by WWL, incidents of illegal dumping, particularly of tires and other waste, are on the rise near the Michoud Boulevard exit on Interstate 10.

Careless actions like littering can pollute our waterways, endanger wildlife, and lower health standards in the community.

While a single act of littering might seem insignificant, the cumulative damage of the action can have long-lasting effects. Therefore, it is important for there to be environmental protections in place and fully enforced.

For example, as dumping has become a bigger issue in the area where this incident occurred, cameras were installed to deter people from committing the illegal act. According to WWL, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the cameras had so far led to 81 citations for littering — and according to the department, almost half of those citations were issued in New Orleans.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On an individual level, people can make a difference by joining a local beach or park cleanup, advocating for stronger waste management laws in their area, or calling for accountability from corporations that generate excessive waste.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to a similar case of illegal dumping, and it sparked a strong public reaction. One commenter wrote, "I'm happy that you're finally doing something about the illegal dumping!" Another praised the police for their efforts, saying: "Keep up the good work!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.