Authorities bust men red-handed with truckload of illegal materials — here's what happened

Authorities in the Philippines arrested and jailed two men attempting to illegally dump waste in one of the country's provinces.

According to the Manila Bulletin, authorities arrested two men caught in the act of trying to dump a truckload of garbage on the side of the road in Tondo, Manila. The two suspects, identified as 21-year-old "Rolly" and 31-year-old Al, were apprehended by environmental rangers from the Department of Public Services.

They were caught with a truck loaded with 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of wet cardboard waste, believed to be coming from a nearby factory.

Illegal dumping is a growing problem around the world, as companies and individuals flout regulations around the safe disposal of waste in an effort to save time and money on the proper disposal of trash.

Apart from the aesthetic issues of dumping trash wherever you see fit, illegal dumping can have serious environmental and health consequences as well. Garbage produces methane as it breaks down, among other gases, and methane is an extremely potent planet-warming gas. On top of that, prolonged exposure to landfill gas can cause serious respiratory issues, according to the CDC.

Illegal dumping can also encourage the spread of disease and pests, such as rats and insects, and can have a profound psychological effect on people in the area, according to the National Institute for Health. It puts local groundwater at risk of contamination by toxic chemicals and unsafe runoff from the decomposing waste, as well, which impacts local wildlife, plants, and the community that relies on that groundwater to drink and irrigate crops.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

The arrested parties have been charged with violating the Ecological Solid Waste Act of 2000, and if convicted, could face hefty fines, community service, and jail time. In fact, if they are found guilty of transporting and dumping bulk waste, they could face a fine of up to 200,000 pesos ($3,498) and up to six years in prison.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.