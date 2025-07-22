Resident in dismay after 'intense fog' reveals shocking scene: 'Absolutely despicable'

"I wish people would just do better."

An "intense fog" was the least of a bike rider's worries after coming upon a frustrating scene at the entrance of the Mer Bleue conservation area in Ottawa, Canada.



They shared an alarming incident of apparent illegal dumping on the r/Ottawa subreddit with some harsh words for the offenders.

The Redditor revealed that they cut their ride short because of the fog, but it was a "beautiful morning nonetheless." That was until they spotted a huge amount of trash piled up at a trail entrance that they described as "absolutely despicable."

"Clearly some contractor or someone doing home renos didn't want to pay the dump fee and felt like destroying the environment was a better option," they speculated.

A highly upvoted post guessed that the violator was a roofing company.

"It's possible somebody's name is written in that pile somewhere," they continued. "Would love to see them fined."

The original poster was certainly of the same mind, as they accused the offender of "polluting a protected area to save what....$100??"

Unfortunately, instances of similar dumping can be found around the globe. Not only is it an eyesore for bikers and hikers who want to enjoy nature, but it is also bad for the environment. Illegal dumping can impair water quality, pollute soil, and pose a hazard to local wildlife.

Fortunately, there are some ways community members can take action if they happen upon an instance. A Redditor suggested a route for the bike rider to get the process started.

"311 - they will send Garbage Inspectors," the poster suggested. "... They will look for a name to trace back and fine."

Indeed, it is heartening to see those who get caught getting fines that will hopefully deter them from repeating their crimes. This could be especially important if the party responsible engaged in further deception, as users speculated.

"It's not even like they're saving the dump fee - they're stealing it, because I'm sure they charged their client for it," a user theorized.

While we can't be sure that that is true, there's no question that the polluters' actions are indeed "selfish" as the OP described.

"I wish people would just do better and try to make the world around them a better place rather than contribute to its ongoing demise," they concluded in their post.

