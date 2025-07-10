  • Outdoors Outdoors

Neighbors fed up as dangerous issues from local business go unpunished: 'I just don't think they spank him hard enough'

by Craig Gerard
Photo Credit: iStock

Local, federal, and international governments pass laws and regulations designed to protect their citizens and the environment they live in. But those laws are only effective if they are strongly enforced. 

A Florida man has been testing how far he can push local laws and rulings by defying them. Maximo Sanchez operates a dumping site for construction materials in protected wetlands in Hillsborough County. Last year, he signed an agreement to clean up the three-story site of debris but missed the November 2024 deadline. 

Neighbors have complained about the dust in the air from another site not under permit that is also operated by Sanchez. They fear health problems as a result. He's facing fines and civil lawsuits over the matter, but so far, nothing has been resolved. 

The debris and trash are threats to the delicate wetland ecosystems. Actions like these can alter or destroy habitats, leading to calamitous results for animal and plant life that call those areas home. 

Unfortunately, Sanchez isn't the only business owner who has pushed environmental limits. A company in Alabama did not properly dispose of wood and yard waste, and trees in the area died as a result. Negligent builders and developers used lead pipes in Florida for years, resulting in a dangerous situation for residents requiring extremely expensive repairs. 

There are many ways residents can fight back against such negligence. One is to take local action and become leaders in our own communities. Another is to work for and elect candidates who want to protect our delicate ecosystems. And in the case of illegal dumping sites in Florida, officials asked residents to safely document violators with pictures and videos when safe to do so. They then asked that anything be reported to local environmental authorities. 

Neighbors and other local business owners were understandably upset by Maximo Sanchez's lack of compliance. But they were also upset with the local government's lack of enforcement. 

"I just don't think they spank him hard enough, to be honest with you," said Aaron Truman. 

"I would have thought that they would have nipped this in the bud a long time ago," said Walter Smith II, the owner of a local environmental engineering firm. "There appears to be a consistent pattern of defiance."

