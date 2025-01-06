City officials take action after illegal trend consumes local street: 'I'm hoping the ... signs wake people up'

"This came after days of talking with neighbors and city leaders."

City officials in Omaha, Nebraska, sent a crew to clean up an illegal dumping site near 21st Street and Madison, KMTV reports in a video on its YouTube page.

"I got here at 7:45 this morning as crews were cleaning up the trash," says KMTV's Greta Goede in the November 23 video. "This came after days of talking with neighbors and city leaders about the illegal dumping in this neighborhood."

The video shows a cul-de-sac littered with cardboard, plastic containers, lumber, and two discarded couches — clearly a site where multiple visitors have illegally left their trash. A work crew in hi-vis jackets arrive in a truck and fill their trailer with trash.

While the work was in progress, city council member Ron Hug arrived to view the scene and comment on the need for this work.

"I think they did a good job, definitely," he says. "I'm hoping the 'No Dumping' signs wake people up."

The signs in question are a new addition detailing the penalties for dumping, which include fines, loss of driver's license, and financial responsibility for the area's cleanup. Along with the signs, a camera has also been installed to monitor the spot.

However, this isn't the only location in Omaha that's prone to illegal dumping, and Hug is realistic about the effort it will take to address the problem.

"It's going to be impossible to eliminate these isolated situations that we have, more so in my district, just because of a lot of things — you know, dead end alleys, dead end streets type of things, that just attract that type of behavior," he says.

However, it's worth the effort. Trash not only creates unpleasant views and brings down property values, but it can also contain hazards for residents, like sharp or unsanitary materials. Plus, the plastic trash will take centuries to break down, and it'll shed microplastics as it does. Cleaning up the trash promptly is good for residents and the environment.

According to KMTV, Hug is working with the city council to add a third cleanup period to hopefully resolve the illegal dumping problem.

