Onlooker sparks outrage with video of disturbing scene along busy road: 'It needs to change'

Illegal dumping transformed a lush green area into an environmental hazard.

TikTok user Alexander News Show (@alexandernewsshow23) made a video calling out the illegal dumping in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Panning over Northwest 37th Street, the footage shows a patch of greenery dotted with palm trees, shrubbery, and an unwanted barrage of trash. Included in the mix are shopping carts, kitchen counters, mattresses, tires, and even abandoned jet skis.

The area looks more like a landfill site than a roadside, and the TikTok user puts it down to there being a $400 million budget shortfall in Miami-Dade County. To offset the deficit, the Miami-Dade County mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, is proposing cuts of jobs, grants, and budgets for county departments in 2026, according to Axios.

An impact of the cuts will mean less maintenance and upkeep of public parks, which may see more illegal dumping and a lack of disposal of these wrongfully discarded items.

Illegal dumping is not only an eyesore, but it can also pose a health risk for people, pets, and wildlife. Left out to the elements, electrical items could be damaged and potentially cause fires.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Without a timely removal, organic waste starts to rot and stink, attracting disease-carrying vermin. Once an area becomes such a mess of hundreds of discarded items, it could embolden other people to leave their litter there, which creates a vicious cycle.

It is important to note that though slashing the county's budgets certainly will have an impact on the cleanliness and safety of public areas, these cuts have not yet been put into place.

Though the TikToker blamed Mayor Cava for the current state of illegal dumping in Miami-Dade County, many people in the comments pointed out that this is a bipartisan issue that has been plaguing the area for decades.

"Report it to 311," one TikTok user remarked, referring to the non-emergency number available to report illegal dumpings.

In Miami-Dade County, people found to be illegally dumping items can be hit with hefty fines, vehicle seizure, or even arrest, according to the county website.

Another user added, "That's been a dump site for 30 years. Nothing new."

In response, someone else replied, "It needs to change because it's damaging the wildlife in the environment."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.