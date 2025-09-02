Man faces serious consequences after committing crime with hazardous impacts: 'A serious criminal offense'

The illegal dumping of waste in unauthorized areas is a federal offense in virtually all nations, as it poses a significant health risk that is a global concern.

One resident of Birtley, a borough of Gateshead, England, faced legal consequences for his act of illegal dumping, according to the Gateshead Council.

Under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, per the UK's legislation website, authorities can prosecute acts of crime against the environment, and illegal dumping is considered an environmental hazard.

The perpetrator was fined more than £750 (about $1,000 USD) after unlawfully discarding waste on land, failing to attend an interview with Gateshead officers, and then eventually pleading guilty when his case was brought to court, the Gateshead council reported.

Illegal dumping has become a huge concern for the United Kingdom, so much so that residents are illegally shipping their waste to countries in Asia, according to DW. This form of trafficking has a reportedly major negative effect on the environment, the economy, and human health.

Of course, dumped waste does not have to be trafficked to be of concern.

According to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, illegal dumping locally on public, private, and commercial land repels economic development, costs state and local governments millions of dollars annually to clean up, and pollutes water, soil, and air.

In some cases, what is being dumped is not only household waste. Batteries, oil, pesticides, and other toxic waste are often illegally abandoned.

Waste materials, both hazardous and mundane, can pose threats to public health through the contamination of water and soil. Q-Star Technology says contamination can lead to serious illness or death, and it can attract mice and other disease-carrying vermin.

Because of the severity of this crime, councilor Martin Gannon of the Gateshead Council said, "Fly-tipping (dumping) is a serious criminal offence that ruins our environment, costs taxpayers money, and puts public health at risk."

He declared that the perpetrator's consequences should serve as a warning to others: "This case sends a clear message: we will not tolerate those who dump waste illegally in our communities or ignore legal requests for cooperation."

Councilor Gannon also urged residents of Gateshead to report any indication of illegal dumping.

