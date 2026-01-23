Locals furious about authorities' response to major crime trend: 'They've got their focus all wrong'

Enormous illegal dumps in Kent, England, are being investigated by the Environment Agency.

The county is known for its fascinating ancient history and stunning landscapes. However, the so-called Garden of England has been blighted by huge illegal dumps that put the lives of people and wildlife at risk.

According to KentLive, the Environment Agency is investigating a dump in the Basser Hill area.

It, along with several others in the area, is reported to be filled with construction materials and potentially hazardous mixed waste.

As if the area being filled with multiple illegal dumping sites wasn't bad enough, locals have reported black smoke burning from the site. It is also situated near a local animal shelter, and the smoke or toxic materials could have a detrimental impact on the health of the rescued animals.

Along with ruining the area's natural beauty, illegal waste can lead to fires or explosions if electrical goods are left out in the rain. Any organic materials left to rot could attract disease-spreading vermin.

Similarly, construction materials are often hazardous, with dust, lead, solvents, and cement posing a serious health risk to local people.

Locals are calling for more to be done to prevent illegal dumping. Stricter regulations could help. Although some people who dispose of their trash without care for the environment get hit with hefty fines, many more get away with it, costing taxpayers millions in cleanup costs.

If you come across an illegal waste site, be sure to report it to local authorities or environmental protection agencies.

The owner of the Happy Pants Ranch Animal Sanctuary near the dump posted on Facebook to call out the environmental damage. "Another huge illegal waste dumping ground near the sanctuary that is STILL being tipped at!" they wrote.

"And they say WE are damaging the natural habitat? Picking on easy targets it seems… They've got their focus all wrong that's for sure."

One commenter added: "There is always fly-tipped stuff on the road to you. I don't know why the council doesn't install cctv along there. The farmers or landowners have to pay to remove it if on their land."

Hopefully, the Environment Agency will clear Kent's illegal fly-tipping and prosecute those who have caused such damage.

