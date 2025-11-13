Man hit with hefty fines after aerial footage reveals disturbing scheme: 'We will not tolerate [this]'

A British man was fined nearly £40,000 (around $52,600) for illegally disposing of more than 198 tons of waste for seven years. Thomas Reilly has pleaded guilty to the offences, according to Derbyshire Live.

During the investigation into Reilly, aerial images caught the illegal waste. It included trash bags, bricks, concrete, wooden fences, shed panelling, and green waste.

Experts stated that the dumping site lacked proper environmental infrastructure. Critical protection systems like impermeable liners, gas extraction, and drainage controls are present in legal dumping sites. When dumping sites don't have that infrastructure, their contents can cause serious damage to soil, air, and water health.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said, as reported by Derbyshire Live, "This successful prosecution sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal waste operations that put our environment and communities at risk."

Environmental crime, which includes illegal dumping, is the fourth largest criminal activity globally. It's estimated to be growing at a rate of about 7% per year.

Experts believe that illegal dumping is growing because of an increase in illegal plastic waste trade, inadequate infrastructure, increased global waste, and high landfill taxes.

Illegal waste facilities can cost taxpayers millions each year in clean-up operations. They're both community health hazards and financial threats to communities.

"Operating waste facilities without proper permits is not just about regulatory compliance — it's about protecting public health and preventing environmental damage," the spokesperson continued. "Those who choose to operate outside the law gain an unfair commercial advantage over legitimate businesses."

Legitimate waste operators have to purchase environmental permits, safe disposal methods, and proper infrastructure to prevent pollution. While this makes operations more expensive, it ensures the safety of millions of people.

The spokesperson urged citizens to reach out to their local environmental protection agencies if they suspect illegal dumping.

