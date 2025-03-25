Residents upset after repeated, senseless crimes in beloved park: 'It's disgusting'

A Canadian city is taking action to try to stop the illegal dumping that has become a persistent problem along a popular trail system.

What's happening?

The capital of Newfoundland and Labrador, St. John's is the easternmost city in North America, providing some stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

But residents of the city's George's Pond neighborhood have been seeing different sights lately. CBC News reported there is an illegal dumping epidemic in the city, as people keep throwing piles of trash along the wooded trails. Residents have reported seeing a sofa and a broken bed among the trash.

"It'll be beautifully clear, and the next day there will be someone's living room sofa and just dumping all on the road all up here," longtime resident Angela Patten told CBC News. "It's disgusting."

Why is illegal dumping important?

George's Pond is a high-elevation neighborhood, which makes city officials even more concerned about the dumping. Any trash or pollution in the area is more likely to make it into the water stream that feeds down to other parts of the province.

Dumping also poses a threat to local wildlife, as animals can choke on trash or get infections. In the United Kingdom, officials believe litter causes the death of thousands of animals each year.

What's being done about illegal dumping?

In St. John's, officials have decided to monitor the area to try and catch those responsible for this littering.

"A number of residents raised the possibility of having cameras installed as a means to deter and to catch people. And we're happy to act upon that," city councilor Greg Noseworthy told CBC News. "I think it's a step in the right direction. It's not going to stop everybody from polluting, of course, but it's one stop at a time."

