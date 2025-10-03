  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities discover man's hazardous crimes after local residents sound alarm: 'This is a despicable act'

"We would like to thank all the villagers who have contributed for their valuable help."

by Cody Januszko
"We would like to thank all the villagers who have contributed for their valuable help."

Photo Credit: iStock

Burning private waste is often illegal or restricted since it can release harmful air pollution and pose a fire risk.

However, a 40-year-old man was recently arrested in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, after an investigation into an illegal dumping and burning of waste, the BBC reported

According to the police investigation, he was accused of "keeping, treating, or disposing of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution to the environment or harm to human health."

At this stage, the only things officials and residents can do is be vigilant to ensure this pollution does not happen again.

Burning waste can have detrimental effects on human and environmental health. 

In explaining why many communities have banned the open burning of garbage, the Canadian government also noted that mixed waste can contain any number of materials that can release toxic chemicals into the air when burned. In the short term, this can cause symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and eye irritation.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

The long-term effects can be more serious. A 2023 study published in Sustainability noted that burning waste can release fine particulate matter that can cause or exacerbate respiratory problems, instigate skin issues, or lead to cancer.

Trash burning is also a serious environmental issue. The National Center for Atmospheric Research has known for years that the chemicals released contribute to atmospheric pollution. Beyond that, these chemicals or ash from the fire can contaminate soil or water, as the New York Department of Health outlined. 

In addition to posing risks to the food supply chain, per Waste Aid, this can also harm local biodiversity. Toxic matter in ash can take even longer to break down with wide-reaching consequences.

Residents of Sherington in Buckinghamshire were outraged by the burning of the waste in their village. 

Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

Yes — often 😬

Yes — but only sometimes 😕

Only when it's bad outside 😮‍💨

No — I never do 😌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The Sherington Parish Council appreciated the efforts of the community to bring the waste burner to justice, saying, per the BBC: "We would like to thank all the villagers who have contributed for their valuable help in bringing this matter to the attention of the appropriate authorities."

Chris Curtis, the region's Labour MP, said: "This is a despicable act of vandalism, and residents have rightfully been contacting me to complain."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x