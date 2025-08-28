Authorities make arrest after investigation foils illegal business operation: 'Face the consequences'

"Maybe he will think twice before."

In Grady County, Georgia, one man reminded locals that littering is illegal.

Dubbed a "litter bug" by the Grady County Sheriff's Office, Charles Neveltson of Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested in mid-July for ditching waste on the side of the road.

He'd taken a job in Georgia to haul away unwanted junk from a homeowner's property. The expectation was that he would dispose of the waste in a professional and legal manner.

Unfortunately, as WCTV put it, "Neveltson took a shortcut — illegally dumping the garbage along Walden Road on his way back to Florida."

It took a month of investigation by the GCSO and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division to collect evidence linking Neveltson to the crime, after which he was taken to the Grady County Jail.

The sheriff made it clear: "Respect our community — or face the consequences."

People suffer from improper waste disposal. The risk to the health of those near illegal waste dumps is high, as there is no way of knowing what substances have been tossed.

There are chemicals that can seep into the groundwater, sharp, unsafe materials, and even food waste that can attract "disease-carrying vermin such as roaches and rats," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Health risks aside, waste removal associated with illegal dumping is also expensive. Per Q-Star Technology, cleanup costs taxpayers annually, and it can reduce property values and "increase property taxes" through "health and safety risks."

Illegal dumping can also be detrimental to the environment. Toxins found in waste pollute the surrounding soil, air, and water. Layers of waste material oftentimes become dry and brittle, which can be a breeding ground for fires, as Conserve Energy Future noted. This can lead to the destruction of local wildlife, homes, and businesses.

Thankfully, there are ways people can report and prevent illegal dumping. CalRecycle offers tips on how to identify illegal dumpers and where to report them to the authorities.

Reducing individual consumer refuse will result in less junk that can harm communities. Recycling items in the proper receptacles instead of tossing them in the trash, reusing food containers like empty jars, finding new meaning in old clothing, and taking care not to litter are all ways to make a change.

In response to the arrest in Georgia, commenters on NewsBreak were quick to share their thoughts.

One person disputed the "litter bug" moniker, instead describing him as "a low-rate illegal dumper." They added, "The judge needs to make him clean up his mess … and maybe he will think twice before dumping trash illegally."

Another commenter commended those who identified the culprit: "Great job catching him. … Hopefully probation will require hours of cleaning up roadways."

