Authorities uncover illegal scheme with 300,000 pounds of contraband: 'We will not tolerate it'

Kentucky's Operation River Raid exposed a sweeping illegal catfish trafficking scheme wherein over 300,000 pounds of fish were caught without being reported, which is required by law in the state, according to WDRB.

After a 10-month investigation, game wardens identified 25 people who may face more than 700 criminal charges for the unlawful harvest and sale of catfish across the state.



The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said the probe uncovered catfish taken from public rivers and illegally operated "pay lakes" in multiple counties, per WDRB.

Authorities said the suspects failed to report the massive commercial harvest; reporting is a requirement for commercial fishers to protect fish stocks and ensure fair competition.



The fish were allegedly pulled from public waters and sold to unregulated or illegal pay lakes, where the operators could avoid state oversight.

"A critical piece of information to properly manage any fishery is accurate harvest rates," Dave Dreves, director of the Fisheries Division, said in a news release. "That is why commercial fishers are required to report their harvest each month. This egregious underreporting undermines our ability to properly monitor catfish populations, especially trophy catfish."

The case resonates beyond Kentucky. A study published in Nature Communications estimated the annual global fish catch was underreported by about 30% in 2010. That gap means about 32 billion kilograms (70.5 billion pounds) of fish go unreported each year, according to Oceana.

"The world is withdrawing from a joint bank account of fish without knowing what has been withdrawn or the remaining balance," University of British Columbia professor Daniel Pauly said.

In Kentucky, officials say illegal harvesting damages ecosystems, hurts lawful fishers, and weakens conservation planning that relies on accurate data. When harvests are hidden, fishery managers lose the ability to protect breeding populations and maintain healthy rivers.

The investigation involved game wardens, fisheries staff, and local courts, with charges pending as evidence was reviewed by grand juries.

"This case reflects our commitment to safeguarding Kentucky's natural resources," Col. Jeremy McQueary, director of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division, stated. "Illegal commercialization of wildlife — especially through the exploitation of native fish populations — undermines conservation efforts and lawful recreation. We will not tolerate it."

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