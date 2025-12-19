Man hit with severe penalties for brazen crime on public road: 'We hope this case serves as a reminder'

A man has been handed a huge fine after being found guilty of building a structure on public land.

As Crux News reported, a man in Queenstown, New Zealand, is now on the hook for more than NZ$42,000 following a years-long dispute with officials.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council charged the man with violating New Zealand's Local Government Act 1974 for illegally building on a public road.

The council had argued that the man built the structure in question on the sidewalk without its authorization. Despite multiple attempts to contact the owner and remedy the situation, the council noted that the property owner refused to cooperate.

The defendant maintained that the location was on his driveway and, therefore, a part of his property. However, Judge Mark Williams did not agree with the owner's assessment, instead siding with the council.

Williams found the property owner guilty of encroaching on the road by erecting a building on the public sidewalk. As a result, the man was fined NZ$22,655 for the violation, as well as NZ$20,000 in legal costs for the council.

"We hope this case serves as a reminder to check with council before starting any building or structural work on public land," said QLDC monitoring, enforcement, and environmental manager Isabelle Logez.

Building on public property without permission can often lead to significant legal, financial, and criminal penalties for violators. Depending on the location, building an unauthorized structure can typically be classified as a public nuisance and an illegal act.

In addition to fines, local courts may also order the responsible party to remove the structure at their own expense or face additional penalties.

Public sidewalks are usually required to be accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities.

By impeding access, violators can create potential safety hazards for pedestrians attempting to make their way around an obstruction.

Safe pedestrian access is important to try to convince more people to ditch gas-guzzling cars that spew planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere.

When short walks are made more difficult by obstacles, people will be discouraged about taking a more planet-friendly route from A to B.

Blocked sidewalks can also prevent people from enjoying their time outside and participating in activities such as jogging or running.

