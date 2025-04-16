Officials make alarming discovery after intercepting shipment bound for the US: 'We formed a special team'

Forestry Ministry officials in Indonesia have successfully halted an illegal online trade of animal body parts.

They arrested individuals involved in the trade and confiscated the animal parts before they were shipped to other countries.

What's happening?

As the Antara Indonesian News Agency reported, the Forestry Ministry acted on a tip and made two arrests in the Sukabumi District of West Java.

They stopped illegal trade activities in progress and secured at least 70 primate skulls, six hornbill beaks, two bear skulls, eight bear claws, two hog deer skulls, two shark teeth, and four civet skulls.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service informed the officials about confiscating a shipment containing animal parts from Indonesia to the United States. This information led to the arrests of two individuals, who admitted they had been involved in illegal trades for a year and facilitated over 10 transactions in the U.S. and the U.K.

Dwi Januanto Nugroho, director general of forestry law enforcement at the ministry, explained: "We formed a special team for transnational forestry and wildlife crimes and a special team for money laundering for law enforcement against these crimes, along with collaboration with law enforcement agencies both domestically and abroad."

The arrested individuals face transnational forestry crime penalties, including a maximum fine of approximately $295,000 and up to 15 years in prison.

Why is stopping illegal animal traders important?

News of the thwarted online trade of animal parts in Indonesia is significant because it highlights how prevalent cross-country trade of protected animals is today. The trade of protected plants and wildlife has the fourth-largest turnover after narcotics, illegal firearms, and human trafficking.

Not only does illegal wildlife trade harm vulnerable species at risk of extinction, but it also destroys the ecological balance of our environment. Illegally harvesting, selling, and trafficking animal parts works against global conservation efforts and disrupts the broader food chain, ultimately impacting the lives of humans worldwide.

Beyond just Indonesia, poachers have been targeting threatened and endangered animal and plant species in Uganda, Massachusetts, and many other places around the world.

What's being done to stop illegal wildlife trading?

The Forestry Ministry in Indonesia is collaborating with domestic and international institutions, including the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, to help identify and stop wildlife trafficking crimes. Officials within increasingly collaborative networks are working together to uncover illegal wildlife trade practices globally.

As an individual, you can help stop poaching and trafficking by supporting organizations such as Earth League International. Volunteering at or donating to these groups can help them further their efforts to preserve biodiversity and protect vulnerable species.

It is also helpful to educate yourself about critical wildlife trafficking issues to share your knowledge with others, raise awareness, and inspire support for policies that make a difference.

