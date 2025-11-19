'Scary' photo of cruise ship sparks outrage online: 'It looks like some kid designed it'

Cruise ships are known for their extreme lavishness and endless activities, but some take it just a bit too far.

That was the case of a cruise ship named "Icon of the Seas" that was the subject of a Reddit post in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. The user who shared it posted a photo of a ship with seemingly endless levels and a deck full of everything from pools and water slides to what looks like mini-golf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Along with the post, the Redditor wrote, "Icon of The Seas = Icon of Gluttony. I can respect the technical achievement to create something like this, but it really is just a sad and scary icon of gluttony in the end."

"I just looked up the Wiki page for this monster […] There's even a 'central park' on this ship," commented one Reddit user.

Another person added, "It looks like some kid designed it with Lego or on Minecraft or something."

While the controversial aesthetics are hard not to notice, these massive and extravagant ships are also akin to an environmental disaster.

The fuel these ships require alone is extreme. According to Popular Science, cruise ships — some of which are over three football fields long — can go through around 250 tons of fuel per day. Plus, some studies have demonstrated that these ships emit around the same amount of carbon emissions as 12,000 cars.

Additionally, as evidenced by the extreme consumption on display on Icon of the Seas, cruise ships generate incredible amounts of waste of all kinds, including plastic. These ships have also been known to release untreated and only barely treated wastewater and sewage into the water, risking harm to delicate ecosystems.

Cruise ships' gigantic size can also risk damaging marine habitats and coral reefs, and disrupt marine life with light and noise pollution.

Even their many stops at various ports can have adverse effects, as a sudden influx of tourists at these destinations can strain local resources.

Overall, cruise ships are an exercise in excess consumption and environmental harm, or as one Redditor put it: "Cruise ships are ecological disasters-dumping waste, destroying reefs, and spewing emissions. But hey, at least you get a buffet while they trash the planet."

