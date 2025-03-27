Lawmakers take aim at plant that poses a major threat to communities: 'It's really a problem'

Connecticut's waters are being taken over by the invasive hydrilla plant, and both the ecosystem and economy are suffering. In an effort to prevent further spread, lawmakers are looking to build boat-washing stations that can stop watercraft from inadvertently transporting the plant.

The hydrilla plant, or water thyme, is relatively unassuming looking, but don't let that fool you. This invasive species can be devastating to the environments it finds its way into. The plant is highly adaptable, incredibly resilient, and has multiple ways of quickly reproducing, making it brutal competition for surrounding lifeforms.

One hydrilla reproduction method involves fragments of the plant breaking off and growing into a whole new plant. When those broken fragments get stuck to boats, and those boats then move to another area or body of water, the invasion continues.

On top of that, the hydrilla plant also requires little light to propagate, thrives off a variety of nutrients, and can grow in standing, flowing, fresh, or salt water.

In Connecticut, hydrilla is believed to have begun spreading from the Connecticut River in Glastonbury nearly a decade ago. It has since spread 35 miles north to Agawam, Massachusetts, and even further south to the Long Island Sound. Its impacts are environmental and economic.

"[Hydrilla] prevents any sort of recreational opportunities. I've gotten stuck in it while paddling before; propellers can get stuck in it, so it's really a problem for both our ecosystems and our local businesses on rivers and in lakes," said Rhea Drozdenko of the Connecticut River Conservancy.

Eliminating the plant entirely may not be feasible, but lawmakers are still hoping to keep it contained. Their proposed boat-washing stations would use compressed air or high-pressure hot water to remove hydrilla fragments from watercraft. This could hinder the plant from reaching bodies of water that it has yet to invade.

"Prevention is really the key," Drozdenko said.

Addressing invasive species is never an easy task, but people have gotten quite creative with it. In Wisconsin, conservationists have even used a scent-tracking dog named Tilia to weed out invasive plants. More traditional invasive species removal methods in the Caribbean have totally transformed the island of Redonda.

