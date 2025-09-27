Scientists discover concerning side effect caused by hurricanes years after storms subside: 'Long-term health effects'

We already know how harmful hurricanes are to our communities. But new research shows they could also be detrimental to cardiovascular health.

What's happening?

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open detailed findings on the cardiovascular health of older adults living in areas that flooded during Hurricane Sandy.

Researchers from New York University and Weill Cornell Medicine found that older adults were 5% more prone to heart disease for up to five years after Sandy. While previous research indicated links between hurricanes and cardiovascular health, this study is one of the first to focus on long-term heart health risks.

The research team studied Medicare data of almost 120,000 adults aged 65 and older. All of them lived in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York City in the five years after Sandy.

Researchers compared flooded ZIP code areas to those that were unaffected. They matched communities according to income, age, race, and health status before Hurricane Sandy hit. Using advanced statistical models, the team tracked the number of cardiovascular-related health events in those who did not move after experiencing flooding from Sandy.

Medical Xpress quoted Dr. Arnab Ghosh, who led the research and explained, "Climate-amplified hurricanes and hurricane-related floods are expected to increase into the future. So, it's essential to understand the long-term health effects on those most vulnerable."

Why is this research concerning?

Hurricanes and other extreme weather events are already devastating for the communities they hit. The amount of stress caused by property loss, injury, and the loss of life is immense. Then comes the stress of rebuilding homes, businesses, and lives themselves.

Now that we know in more detail how extreme weather events can affect our health negatively, the increased frequency of these events is even more concerning. As we continue to burn dirty energy, which can exacerbate extreme weather, more and more people will suffer long-term health consequences.

The study suggested that disaster preparedness and recovery after extreme weather events should incorporate long-term health monitoring and chronic disease management.

The research also advised that, since outcomes vary by region, the preparedness of localized health systems is vital. These systems should have better training, resource allocation, and infrastructure to better manage health outcomes in the wake of disasters.

Per MedicalXpress, Dr. Ghosh said, "We are starting to appreciate that disasters are happening more frequently. But our policies and support systems for vulnerable groups after severe weather has struck haven't been well developed."

