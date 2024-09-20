Louisiana recovers after dealing with Category 2 hurricane — here's what happened

"We don't want to downplay this event, but we also do not want people to panic."

Louisiana is no stranger to hurricanes. With each new storm comes a flurry of preparations, which, while familiar, are still a stark reminder of residents' vulnerability to the wind and water.

What happened?

In mid-September, the state's Gulf Coast faced off against Hurricane Francine. The storm grew to a Category 2 hurricane as it made landfall, smashing towns with heavy rains and fierce winds over 100 miles per hour, the Washington Post reported.

Experts had warned that the storm would wreak havoc on low-lying populations closer to the coast, but it would still have plenty of momentum by the time it got to Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Entergy, the state's largest utility provider, warned that customers hit by the storm could be without power for a week or more.

Many communities were ordered to shelter in place or evacuate, depending on their position in the storm's path. States of emergency were declared across many regions as well.

The Post quoted Gov. Jeff Landry, who asked everyone to remain on high alert. "We don't want to downplay this event, but we also do not want people to panic," he said.

Why are hurricanes so devastating?

Hurricanes have massive ripple effects. As they move, they draw in moisture from the ocean, prompting torrential rain and the threat of flash floods. The hot, fast-moving air can also spawn tornadoes.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In the case of Francine, one of the biggest concerns was storm surge. This happens when heavy rains trigger a swell in both sea and groundwater, prompting water to suddenly flood communities from all sides. According to the Post, Francine made landfall in an area that had already seen about 6 inches of sea level rise in just 14 years.

Furthermore, these storm systems are exacerbated by the effects of human-caused atmospheric warming. Hotter temperatures lead to more intense storms, and the ripple effects are then made stronger.

If the atmosphere continues to warm, we can expect worse storms not just in the Gulf Coast, but worldwide.

What's being done to protect residents?

State and federal agencies have been working to reinforce protections for vulnerable communities. In parts of Louisiana that were hit by Francine, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has already been building dozens of miles of strengthened levees to protect from storm surge.

Despite ongoing storm tracking and mitigation technology, it often comes down to local officials to ensure residents are informed and safe.

Sheriff Becket Breaux, in Louisiana's rural St. Martin Parish, told the Post that he was prepared to protect his community: "I've got my deputies all staged out here. It's not a big community, but every life matters."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.