Captain records 'incredible' moment with humpback whales off California coast: 'So many questions'

Humpback whales appeared to make an early return from migration in February — and one captain in Santa Barbara captured the moment on video, sparking excitement in the marine wildlife online community.

Santa Barbara Whale Watch (@sbwhalewatch) shared the clip on Instagram.

"We have had an incredible last couple of trips; surprised by an EARLY RETURN from the humpback whales!" SBWW wrote.

In the video, recorded by Captain Devin Hunt (@devin.hunt), two friendly humpbacks approached the boat and lifted their heads from the water as if saying hello.

The pair also "pirouetted" under the boat for almost two hours, according to SBWW.

While most of the humpbacks remained in their winter breeding area off Mexico, some looked eager to make their way back to California.

After encountering the two sociable whales, Hunt found over a dozen humpbacks in the Santa Barbara Channel.

SBWW noted that an early February return for these humpbacks wasn't unheard of, but it was considered ahead of peak migration season.

Their early return from migration was a good sign for the Santa Barbara Channel's productivity, suggesting strong food availability in the region.

The Santa Barbara Channel is one of the more productive marine ecosystems on Earth.

According to the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area, its currents and upwelling attract whales and other marine life, making it a rich food source for wildlife like humpback whales.

Healthy upwelling cycles also help sustain krill and small fish populations, which in turn support larger species.

SBWW said that the whales would continue to spread out throughout the year in search of food, moving along the eastern Pacific and reaching as far north as British Columbia and Washington.

Whales are gigantic marine creatures and often have close encounters with whale watchers and tourists at sea — one tour guide spotted a group of humpbacks engaging in a whale chase in Australia. Sperm whales have also been spotted in California, just off the coast of San Diego.

Encounters like these depend on healthy oceans and responsible wildlife tourism. Supporting travel destinations that advocate for the protection and conservation of marine wildlife can help protect these creatures and ensure future generations can experience similar moments.

Viewers were delighted by Captain Hunt's video of his close encounter with the two gregarious whales.

"Wow, such a beautiful close encounter! Magical," one viewer commented.

Another admitted that their greatest disappointment in life was the fact that humans hadn't yet learned to communicate with whales.

"So many questions," they replied.

This incredible humpback encounter was a moment worth replaying as a reminder of just how big and beautiful the world still is.

