Researchers confirm stunning comeback of iconic ocean creatures: 'We see them almost every day'

"What they lack in speed, they make up for in creativity."

Humpback whales appear to be making a comeback, thanks in part to their dietary flexibility, according to a new study in Marine Mammal Science.

It's impossible to know exactly how many humpback whales there are in the oceans. A University of Southern Denmark press release about the study stated that numbers were once estimated to be as low as 10,000 individuals. Now, they are up around 80,000. Some of their comeback has to do with the fact that whaling was outlawed in 1986.

The whales have also shown themselves willing to switch food sources. Unlike many whales, humpbacks prefer to stay in an area they like, even if it means their preferred food isn't always available. The study's researchers saw them switch from krill to cod and back again, depending on what they can get.

Researchers are excited about what this comeback means for the whales and for the world.

"Today, we see them almost every day when we're in the field," said Olga Filatova, a researcher from the University of Denmark. "They're not fast, and they've got these big, clumsy flippers — but what they lack in speed, they make up for in creativity and willingness to eat whatever's available."

When there are more species of animals, the planet works the way it should. Greater biodiversity means a better food supply for all of us, even when the animal in question isn't one that we normally eat.

On top of that, whales store literal tons of CO2, according to Daily Good. When they die, the CO2 stays in the seas instead of being released into the atmosphere, which benefits everyone on the planet.

In addition to the humpbacks, blue whales may also be making a comeback, and rare North Pacific right whales have been spotted, too. If you want to see more marine mammals return from the brink of extinction, learn about these issues. When possible, talk about them with your family and friends so they can learn, too.

